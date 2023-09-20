Create New Account
Gaetz of Hell Goes Scorched Earth on Speaker McCarthy
Rep. Matt Gaetz Unloaded on RINO House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his Failure 2 Hold duh Biden Crime Family Accountable 4 Dare International Bribery Scandals and Infernal Corruption Schemes whole Bidenomics is Accelerating the Demise of United States Increasingly Burdened by Excessive Debt, & Wasteful Government Spending Leading US 2 the Brink of World War 3 in Ukraine 

