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FULL SHOW: Fire Of Freedom Exposing Global Elites’ Dark Secrets
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91 views • November 10, 2021
Winning! Kristi Leigh guest hosts the War Room and shows all the darkness that is being exposed right now and all the truth that is now coming to light. A citizen journalist joins the show to share his research about COVID-19 origins and encourages others to rise up as truth warriors. Then, Roger Stone gives an update on more names coming forward in Durham’s indictments that lead to the Clintons - but “don’t pop your champagne yet.” Robert Barnes gives analysis on Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial now that Rittenhouse continues to get vindication with more testimony.
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