Video of Russian paratroopers taking three Ukrainian strongholds in the forests of Kreminna.

In all cases the battle followed the same scenario: overwhelming fire from BTR-82A and AGS-17, followed by the work of 120mm 2S9 Nona-S guns and finally an assault on Ukrainian trenches, during which the remaining resisting troops either surrender or flee their positions, leaving their wounded and dead behind.

A funny moment occurred during the storming of the first stronghold, when the captured Vsushniks wandered in circles through the woods and gathered more prisoners to join their friendly company.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to about 30 men killed and captured.