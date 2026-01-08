Syria’s Dirty Deal With Israel

The Islamist-led Syrian Interim Government reached a preliminary agreement with Israel and began escalating against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) immediately after that.

Tensions between the government and the SDF have been building up for months over the failure to implement the integration agreement signed last March. The end of the year deadline passed with no progress, and direct talks held in Damascus on January 4 failed to produce any meaningful understanding.

However, a new round of talks with Israel that began in Paris on January 5 was more successful and resulted in a preliminary agreement that was announced the next day.

A joint statement from the two countries and the United States said that the talks resulted in the creation of a “joint fusion mechanism” — a “dedicated communication cell” meant to “facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities.”

Right after the announcement of the preliminary agreement with Israel on January 6, Syrian government forces began attacking the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in the northern city of Aleppo.

Multiple attempts to de-escalate failed, and by the end of the day it became clear that government forces are preparing a military operation to capture the neighborhoods, which are under the de facto control of the SDF.

On January 7, government forces declared Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh a “closed military zone,” and classified all “SDF positions” within the two neighborhoods as “legitimate military targets.” The military also announced a curfew and opened two evacuation corridors, promoting an exodus of civilians from the neighborhoods.

Kurdish forces said that they repelled multiple attacks to the north and east of the neighborhoods, mainly along the Castillo road and the Alleramoon roundabout.

Government forces denied any attempt to storm the neighborhood, but confirmed that they will later launch a military operation there. On January 8, the government escalated strikes on Kurdish forces after issuing a warning.

The clashes have so far claimed the lives of 15 people. Including seven civilians from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, as well as five members of government forces.

Despite the progress in talks with Syria, Israel condemned the attack on Kurdish forces in Aleppo city, with foreign minister slamming the “systematic and murderous repression of Syria’s various minorities” by the government.

It is clear that Syria’s Islamist ruler thought that the preliminary agreement with Israel – which gave it de facto control over all of the country’s south – was a greenlight to start a battle against the SDF. Israel’s reaction, however, indicates that this may be just a political trap.

