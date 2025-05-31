Rick Hill: Author, Speaker, 50-Year Cancer Survivor No Chemo/Radiation, Used Laetrile /B17

Imagine surviving cancer not for a few years, but for five decades.

That's Rick Hill's incredible story. Diagnosed with aggressive, systemic testicular cancer 50 years ago, Rick was told to say his goodbyes. But instead of chemotherapy and radiation, he chose a radical, unproven path: alternative treatment at Oasis of Hope Hospital.

Fifty years later, Rick is not only alive but thriving.

Join us on God And Country Now as we welcome Rick Hill. He'll share the raw truth of that terrifying diagnosis, his audacious decision to defy conventional medicine, and the surprising recovery that followed. You'll hear how this educator-turned-inventor (holding a patent for an air purifier sold to Shaklee!) and successful entrepreneur found his way back to Oasis of Hope, now helping others on their own healing journeys.

This isn't just a survivor's tale; it's a testament to unwavering hope, the power of unconventional choices, and a life lived fully beyond all expectations. Rick's story, detailed in his books Too Young to Die and The Cancer Conundrum, will challenge what you think you know about healing and inspire you to embrace an unconquerable spirit.

Don't miss Rick Hill's remarkable 50-year journey of defiance and triumph on God And Country Now.

Join us live-

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

Date: May 29th

Time: 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, 4:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.

'Jesus is the King of Kings'"

Taking back what the enemy stole!

Contact God and Country Now-

[email protected]





Follow us on social media -

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480

X-Twitter

https://x.com/godnow777

Brighteon-

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/godandcountrynow/home

Get healthy products with discounts included follow links below-

Richardson Nutritional Center

https://rncstore.com/godnow

Mother Nature's Trading Company® CBD

https://mntc.shop/randy-knoll

Cardio Miracle - Nitric Oxide Supplement

https://i.refs.cc/3c6joha5?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjoyMjQ5Nzg2MTkwfQ%3D%3D

Promolife - Ozone Therapy, EWOT, and Natural Health

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=67e45c108bc0d

Pure Bulk Supplements-

https://purebulk.com/?ref=RANDYKNOLL

Core Vital Enema Coffee and supplies-

https://www.corvitalhealth.com/?rfsn=8628276.f9dc2d0

Naturally Better Nicotine | Nic Nac Naturals

https://www.nicnac.com/?sca_ref=8506634.LGrnkQfbuV&sca_crp=MTMyMDg4

Relax Saunas

https://relaxsaunas.com?sca_ref=8589318.krzWxVZDib





The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.

The opinions and information expressed on this show are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of God and Country Now or anyone associated with this show.