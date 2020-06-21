Kevin Moore Interviews Karl Mollison

Kevin Moore has graciously allowed us to host this video interview of Karl Mollison on our Get Wisdom YouTube channel. Thanks to Kevin, this video, as of this writing, has been viewed over 15,000 times. This generated a lot of interest in Karl's channeling and healing work and we had a marked influx of new visitors at the Get Wisdom website, getwisdom.com.



This video is part of Kevin's series "They Call Us Channelers" and as you will notice, Karl stands out in marked contrast to just about everyone else in the series. This is because Karl takes on the darkness, exposing the sources of evil in our midst, and has devised new ways to obtain powerful divine healing, while most channelers are focused on sweetness and light. While simple encouragement to be positive, giving messages about love, and sharing expectations of a wondrous future ascension of humanity are pleasant, Karl points out this has not solved the real problems getting in the way of that future.



We thank Kevin and are grateful for the many viewers on his channel who left positive comments and perhaps came away with a new perspective of what happens when a channeler can partner with Creator of All That Is and devise solutions that work, for the problem of evil.



Blessings from Denny Hunt and all of us at GetWisdom.com