Light In The West - Jesus' "lost years" and Joseph of Arimathaea in Britain

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Walk upon England’s mountains green?
And was the Holy Lamb of God
On England’s pleasant pastures seen?"
William Blake (1757-1827).
This is a documentary from the CHREST Foundation.
Further Information:
https://jahtruth.net/joarim.htm
VATICAN CONFIRMATION that JOSEPH of ARIMATHAEA (the VIRGIN's uncle) went to ENGLAND and continued the Conversion of the BRITISH. (It had already been STARTED by Jesus - Himself).
https://jahtruth.net/glaston.htm Glastonbury - Summerland.
Educational.