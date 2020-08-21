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The Moronic Lock-down Hysteria Explained by Thomas E. Woods
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30 views • August 21, 2020
Excellent timeline explanation by Thomas Woods concerning the whole covid19 hysteria, all based on conflated numbers and faulty tests. This is good to help wake up the naysayers.
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