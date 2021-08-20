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Episode 3 Critical Race Theory Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
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10 views • August 20, 2021
Rumble — Are we a nation that believes in racial integration or not? Are we a country united in a common destiny, or is our destiny defined by race–for better or worse? Are we still a nation that has a dream?
In Episode 3 of Firebrand, Congressman Matt Gaetz breaks down the racist ideology known as Critical Race Theory, exposes the hypocrisy of lead CRT advocates, and provides marching orders for patriotic parents to fight back against CRT.
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for more!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
YouTube: youtube.com/repmattgaetz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Facebook: https://facebook.com/congressmanmattgaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
In Episode 3 of Firebrand, Congressman Matt Gaetz breaks down the racist ideology known as Critical Race Theory, exposes the hypocrisy of lead CRT advocates, and provides marching orders for patriotic parents to fight back against CRT.
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for more!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
YouTube: youtube.com/repmattgaetz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Facebook: https://facebook.com/congressmanmattgaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
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