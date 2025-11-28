



Slow synth-funk/soul pocket track opens with morphing ARP Odyssey arpeggios and cosmic synth pads over deep, rubbery bass, Tight, soulful drums drive the groove, while drifting Echoplex guitar textures and echo-heavy blues rock riffs float atop, Choppy Hammond B3 adds warmth, Swirling FX and synth swells enhance the expansive, retro atmosphere, with crisp interplay and classic rock-flavored details throughout





Verse 1: 🎵 In the land of the free, where the brave once stood tall, A new tune echoed, a marketing call. "COVID's on the loose," they sang in unison, Fear and uncertainty, their melody's foundation. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 "Get your jab, it's the only way, To keep the virus at bay, they say. Vaccines for all, young and old, In the battle for health, we're told." 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 "Safe and effective," the jingle went, As Big Pharma's profits began to mount. "Trust the experts," they sang in harmony, While questions and doubts were silenced, you see. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 "Masks on, hands washed, social distance too, Follow the rules, or else you'll pay the due. Testing, tracing, lockdowns galore, In this new normal, forevermore." 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 "Get your jab, it's the only way, To keep the virus at bay, they say. Vaccines for all, young and old, In the battle for health, we're told." 🎵 Outro: 🎵 But remember, dear friends, as you sing along, There's more to the story, right or wrong. Trust in nature, trust in your health, Not just the jingle, but your common sense wealth. 🎵



