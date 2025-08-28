🚨 AUTISM & ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS: Expert predicts major upcoming revelations

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, anticipates significant upcoming announcements regarding potential causes behind rising autism rates — with two major suspects taking center stage:

💉 1. Hyper-vaccination

Hulscher points to the intense, “illegal and unconstitutional” 72-dose vaccine schedule as a likely contributor — a topic long suppressed in mainstream discourse.

🌾 2. Pesticide exposure

Multiple studies have already linked pesticides not only to autism-like traits in animals — but to rising autism rates in humans.

While other factors (like Tylenol/acetaminophen) may also be discussed, Hulscher emphasizes that hyper-vaccination and pesticides are almost certain to be highlighted in upcoming press conferences and scientific releases.

💵 Monsanto in control: EPA, Congress, and a $650M Dicamba bonanza

🔍 Bayer-Monsanto is bragging about profits — because they OWN the regulators. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to re-approve the highly destructive herbicide Dicamba, opening a $650M market… no matter the cost to farmers, nature, or human health.

The damage so far:

🌏 Dicamba drift has already destroyed millions of acres of crops and natural habitats.

🌏 Linked to multiple cancers and ecological devastation.

Key players at the EPA? Lobbyists and chemical company veterans now approving the same chemicals they once defended in court.

⚖️ They’re also pushing for TOTAL IMMUNITY from glyphosate lawsuits by 2027 — lobbying Congress and the Supreme Court to shield them from cancer victims.

Adding, more on health, craziness & BIG PHARMA:

Why do antidepressants cause mass shootings?

Big Pharma doesn’t want people to know about the side effects of psychotropic medications. Here’s what the evidence shows 👇

👉 When SSRIs hit the market in 1988, the FDA was flooded with reports of suicide, homicide, and psychotic breaks.

👁 By 1997, Prozac alone had 39,000 adverse event reports, including hundreds of suicides and violent crimes.

🔍 Research Linking SSRIs to Violence

🔴 Swedish study (850,000 patients): SSRIs increased violent crime rates by 43% among 15–24-year-olds.

🔴 Cochrane review of 150 SSRI trials: About 1/3 of trials concealed side effects. About 1/2 of trials were never published. Honest trials showed SSRIs doubled suicide risk.

🔴 Pediatric Zoloft trials: Aggression was the #1 reason for withdrawal — 8 out of 189 children dropped out due to violence.

🔴 Nashville, 2023. Transgender shooter Audrey Hale killed 6 at a Christian school. Medical records confirm she was prescribed Lexapro (SSRI) along with other psychiatric drugs.

🔴 Now, a 23-year-old transgender opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. The shooter had years of depression. Was he on SSRIs? Authorities won’t say.

🤔 Big Pharma Cover-up?

🔴 Whistleblowers testified Prozac only got approval after bribes inside the FDA.

🔴 Side effects of SSRIs include akathisia (violent agitation), emotional numbness, hallucinations, and psychotic breaks — all linked to homicides and suicides.

🔴 Pfizer’s own trial notes recorded patients saying: “I feel impulses to kill others and myself.”

🔴 Eli Lilly’s own animal trials showed friendly cats on Prozac became aggressive and violent — effects reversed when the drug was stopped.

🔴 Lawsuits exposed that companies like Eli Lilly & GSK knew their drugs could cause suicide and homicide — but the FDA buried the data — just like with the COVID vaccines.



