🚨 AUTISM & ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS: Expert predicts major upcoming revelations
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, anticipates significant upcoming announcements regarding potential causes behind rising autism rates — with two major suspects taking center stage:
💉 1. Hyper-vaccination
Hulscher points to the intense, “illegal and unconstitutional” 72-dose vaccine schedule as a likely contributor — a topic long suppressed in mainstream discourse.
🌾 2. Pesticide exposure
Multiple studies have already linked pesticides not only to autism-like traits in animals — but to rising autism rates in humans.
While other factors (like Tylenol/acetaminophen) may also be discussed, Hulscher emphasizes that hyper-vaccination and pesticides are almost certain to be highlighted in upcoming press conferences and scientific releases.
💵 Monsanto in control: EPA, Congress, and a $650M Dicamba bonanza
🔍 Bayer-Monsanto is bragging about profits — because they OWN the regulators. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to re-approve the highly destructive herbicide Dicamba, opening a $650M market… no matter the cost to farmers, nature, or human health.
The damage so far:
🌏 Dicamba drift has already destroyed millions of acres of crops and natural habitats.
🌏 Linked to multiple cancers and ecological devastation.
Key players at the EPA? Lobbyists and chemical company veterans now approving the same chemicals they once defended in court.
⚖️ They’re also pushing for TOTAL IMMUNITY from glyphosate lawsuits by 2027 — lobbying Congress and the Supreme Court to shield them from cancer victims.
Adding, more on health, craziness & BIG PHARMA:
Why do antidepressants cause mass shootings?
Big Pharma doesn’t want people to know about the side effects of psychotropic medications. Here’s what the evidence shows 👇
👉 When SSRIs hit the market in 1988, the FDA was flooded with reports of suicide, homicide, and psychotic breaks.
👁 By 1997, Prozac alone had 39,000 adverse event reports, including hundreds of suicides and violent crimes.
🔍 Research Linking SSRIs to Violence
🔴 Swedish study (850,000 patients): SSRIs increased violent crime rates by 43% among 15–24-year-olds.
🔴 Cochrane review of 150 SSRI trials: About 1/3 of trials concealed side effects. About 1/2 of trials were never published. Honest trials showed SSRIs doubled suicide risk.
🔴 Pediatric Zoloft trials: Aggression was the #1 reason for withdrawal — 8 out of 189 children dropped out due to violence.
🔴 Nashville, 2023. Transgender shooter Audrey Hale killed 6 at a Christian school. Medical records confirm she was prescribed Lexapro (SSRI) along with other psychiatric drugs.
🔴 Now, a 23-year-old transgender opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. The shooter had years of depression. Was he on SSRIs? Authorities won’t say.
🤔 Big Pharma Cover-up?
🔴 Whistleblowers testified Prozac only got approval after bribes inside the FDA.
🔴 Side effects of SSRIs include akathisia (violent agitation), emotional numbness, hallucinations, and psychotic breaks — all linked to homicides and suicides.
🔴 Pfizer’s own trial notes recorded patients saying: “I feel impulses to kill others and myself.”
🔴 Eli Lilly’s own animal trials showed friendly cats on Prozac became aggressive and violent — effects reversed when the drug was stopped.
🔴 Lawsuits exposed that companies like Eli Lilly & GSK knew their drugs could cause suicide and homicide — but the FDA buried the data — just like with the COVID vaccines.