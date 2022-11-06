Why lithium batteries malfunction very often

Greek inventor and electronics engineer Michail Kalogerakis explains why lithium batteries for passenger electric cars and other vehicles are not trustworthy, easily malfunction, cannot be repaired, and have to get replaced very often-at high economic and environmental cost. He advices against buying electric cars.
