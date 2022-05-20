AMA Health Head's Daughter Dead: Bioweapon Murder Reaches Genocide Architects

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The COVID-19 Nazis are sacrificing their own children in the name of the clot-shot vaccine. Erin Elizabeth is a talented journalist and has been documenting the demonic decisions of the medical industrial complex for decades, she joins The Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss her findings on what happened to the child of Australia's Dr. Fauci.
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
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