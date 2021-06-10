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Google founder Sergey Brin & his mentor Klaus Schwab talk a redefined humanity with brain implants and no elections
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73 views • June 10, 2021
From Davos 2017 meetings. Which means they've been working together since 2007. As they mention there, Brin is one of Schwab's Young Global Leaders. More info: Klaus Schwab's Youth:
https://silview.media/2021/06/09/klaus-schwabs-youth-is-called-young-global-leaders-ready-for-regime-change-in-unaligned-countries/
https://silview.media/2021/06/09/klaus-schwabs-youth-is-called-young-global-leaders-ready-for-regime-change-in-unaligned-countries/
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