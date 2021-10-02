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SEVERE SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES TARGETING CEREBRAL CORTEX TO STOP ME BOARDING PLANE AGAIN
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210 views • October 02, 2021
Severa sleep deprivation torture and directed energy torture stream of elf waves to stop me at airport again with trauma haven’t slept but eight hours in five days oct 2 2021 2234 hrs Madrid Airport Adolfo Suarez Airport
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