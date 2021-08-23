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Trump Champions Vaccine In Interview & At Alabama Rally, WTF Is Up With Him?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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210 views • August 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Trump dodges vaccine passport question - https://twitter.com/MorningsMaria/status/1428005084500172803

Trump says take the vaccine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk6HNicFnOQ

Increased risk for those vaxxed - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1428348212037963777

Potatohead says Trump won - https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1428724777993265159

Uh Oh, We have it all, special marks on ballots - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/jovan-pulitzer-uncovers-not-watermarks-ballots-better-video/

They're trying to cheat in California recall election - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/california-rigging-governor-election-larry-elder-voted-recall/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

More democrat cheating in Commiefornia - https://thetruedefender.com/man-caught-with-thousands-of-californian-ballots-in-his-possession-the-man-was-arrested/

Speaking of the Commiefornia recall - https://trendingpolitics.com/la-times-releases-extremely-racist-headline-against-larry-elder-compare-him-to-white-supremacists-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Taliban laughs when asked about women politicians - https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/headlines-breaking-stories/2001269/watch-taliban-break-out-in-laughter-at-question-about-female-politicians.html

PETA is another fucked up agency run by incompetent psychopaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/whistleblower-provides-photos-horror-peta-hq-dead-dogs-trash-cans-fill-donor-funded-walk-freezer/

No evidence of a coup plot - https://trendingpolitics.com/the-fbi-finally-proves-that-donald-trump-had-nothing-to-do-with-jan-6-insurrection-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Double vaxxed man dies of "covid" but it could have been worse - https://rightedition.com/2021/08/13/double-vaxxed-man-dies-of-covid-media-says-his-condition-could-have-been-worse-if-he-were-not-vaxxed/

Could be worse, you could be as dumb as this woman - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/29/jennifer-gibson-canadian-woman-develops-bells-palsy-two-week-after-astrazeneca-shot-encourages-others-to-get-vaccinated/

Big pharma eyes their next cash cow - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-pharma-childhood-mrna-vaccine-respiratory-syncytial-virus/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1428835220183130115


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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