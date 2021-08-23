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Trump Champions Vaccine In Interview & At Alabama Rally, WTF Is Up With Him?
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210 views • August 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Trump dodges vaccine passport question - https://twitter.com/MorningsMaria/status/1428005084500172803
Trump says take the vaccine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk6HNicFnOQ
Increased risk for those vaxxed - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1428348212037963777
Potatohead says Trump won - https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1428724777993265159
Uh Oh, We have it all, special marks on ballots - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/jovan-pulitzer-uncovers-not-watermarks-ballots-better-video/
They're trying to cheat in California recall election - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/california-rigging-governor-election-larry-elder-voted-recall/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
More democrat cheating in Commiefornia - https://thetruedefender.com/man-caught-with-thousands-of-californian-ballots-in-his-possession-the-man-was-arrested/
Speaking of the Commiefornia recall - https://trendingpolitics.com/la-times-releases-extremely-racist-headline-against-larry-elder-compare-him-to-white-supremacists-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Taliban laughs when asked about women politicians - https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/headlines-breaking-stories/2001269/watch-taliban-break-out-in-laughter-at-question-about-female-politicians.html
PETA is another fucked up agency run by incompetent psychopaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/whistleblower-provides-photos-horror-peta-hq-dead-dogs-trash-cans-fill-donor-funded-walk-freezer/
No evidence of a coup plot - https://trendingpolitics.com/the-fbi-finally-proves-that-donald-trump-had-nothing-to-do-with-jan-6-insurrection-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Double vaxxed man dies of "covid" but it could have been worse - https://rightedition.com/2021/08/13/double-vaxxed-man-dies-of-covid-media-says-his-condition-could-have-been-worse-if-he-were-not-vaxxed/
Could be worse, you could be as dumb as this woman - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/29/jennifer-gibson-canadian-woman-develops-bells-palsy-two-week-after-astrazeneca-shot-encourages-others-to-get-vaccinated/
Big pharma eyes their next cash cow - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-pharma-childhood-mrna-vaccine-respiratory-syncytial-virus/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1428835220183130115
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Trump dodges vaccine passport question - https://twitter.com/MorningsMaria/status/1428005084500172803
Trump says take the vaccine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk6HNicFnOQ
Increased risk for those vaxxed - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1428348212037963777
Potatohead says Trump won - https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1428724777993265159
Uh Oh, We have it all, special marks on ballots - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/jovan-pulitzer-uncovers-not-watermarks-ballots-better-video/
They're trying to cheat in California recall election - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/california-rigging-governor-election-larry-elder-voted-recall/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
More democrat cheating in Commiefornia - https://thetruedefender.com/man-caught-with-thousands-of-californian-ballots-in-his-possession-the-man-was-arrested/
Speaking of the Commiefornia recall - https://trendingpolitics.com/la-times-releases-extremely-racist-headline-against-larry-elder-compare-him-to-white-supremacists-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Taliban laughs when asked about women politicians - https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/headlines-breaking-stories/2001269/watch-taliban-break-out-in-laughter-at-question-about-female-politicians.html
PETA is another fucked up agency run by incompetent psychopaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/whistleblower-provides-photos-horror-peta-hq-dead-dogs-trash-cans-fill-donor-funded-walk-freezer/
No evidence of a coup plot - https://trendingpolitics.com/the-fbi-finally-proves-that-donald-trump-had-nothing-to-do-with-jan-6-insurrection-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Double vaxxed man dies of "covid" but it could have been worse - https://rightedition.com/2021/08/13/double-vaxxed-man-dies-of-covid-media-says-his-condition-could-have-been-worse-if-he-were-not-vaxxed/
Could be worse, you could be as dumb as this woman - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/29/jennifer-gibson-canadian-woman-develops-bells-palsy-two-week-after-astrazeneca-shot-encourages-others-to-get-vaccinated/
Big pharma eyes their next cash cow - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-pharma-childhood-mrna-vaccine-respiratory-syncytial-virus/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1428835220183130115
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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