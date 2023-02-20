Create New Account
Spain’s Socialist Progressives Pass Bill to Legalize Bestiality
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

Spain’s Socialist Progressives recently passed a bill that would legalize bestiality in the European Union state.  It is another sign that political leftists are mentally ill people who are deliberately destroying Western civilization. Biden and Zelensky pose for perfect propaganda, and 'My ID' releses a braclet to track your health in East Palestin, Ohio weeks before the train derailment. Coincedense? Join us and listen to Rick and Doc discuss this and more in today's Godcast!

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/20/23

 

