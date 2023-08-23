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How our Spiritual Holistic Health Coaching Program is so different from other coaching and gyms
Holistic Health Coaching
Holistic Health Coaching
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23 views • August 23, 2023

Check out this conversation Coach Arriale Starbird had with Dee Torgerson, our Coaching client.

They discuss how Spiritual Coaching and Healing is a key component of our program, and why that makes our program so different from other fitness and nutrition coaching programs, or simply joining a gym, and working out on your own. Arriale is a Shamanic Energy Practitioner and offers a variety of Spiritual Healing and Spiritual Life Coaching services that are woven into the Health, Nutrition and Fitness Coaching Programs. Our clients love that and recognize that they can’t get this unique service on their own, and didn’t get that in any of the other coaching programs they were part of in the past. Many of our coaching clients didn’t have the best experience with the new age programs out there either, and are very happy to discover that our Spiritual Healing and Coaching is not like the new age, while also being non religious and non denominational. The Spiritual services we offer are rooted in ancient Shamanic traditions and healing arts. The goal of our programs is total holistic health and freedom, spiritual, mental, emotional and physical.  

📞 To learn how our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program and Spiritual Healing Services can help you to achieve great results with your health and fitness goals, contact us to schedule your free 15 min call: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


#HolisticHealth #HealthLifestyle #HolisticNutrition #Transformation #Healing #MentalHealth 


Keywords
healthhealingholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyletransformationholistic nutritionspiritual healingfitness coaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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