MTG reveals why Congress is chronically Boomermaxxing 👴👵

"you wanna know why they want to die in office? ... Imagine you're 80 years old, and your staff are your caretakers"

"they wheel these people around in their damn wheelchairs... they wheel them all over the Capitol, all over the office buildings, to their committee hearings"

"once they're in front of the cameras, they stand their decrepit old selves up, and they walk into House floor, they sit in a chair, they put their voting card in the machine, and the push green or red based on what they're staff tells them to vote"

"and they can't let go of the praise. You know what they love more than anything? 'Oh, let me hold the door for you, Mr. Congressman.' Or, 'Yes, your honor... it's good to see you again, sir. Come on in.'"

"they are addicted to all of that. It's why they never give it up." "and most of them, after they've been there so long, that's how they earn their paycheck. So what would they replace their paycheck with?"

"it's a reality that I wish so many times the American people could see. [To] see that old, old person being wheeled around by their 25-year-old staffer, to go in there and read the words that the other 20-year-olds wrote in their office and vote the way they've told them to vote"

"you're not being represented. I'm just telling you—you're not being represented"

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/2073548325559914877

Thanks to John M for Link.



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