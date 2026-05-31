RV Travel to Casper in May and it SNOWED (twice!)

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https://rvacrossamerica.net/maysnow
I'm here in Casper for a month or so. Consider it a "fuel holiday"! At $5+/gallon for diesel, I needed to take a break!
I was greeted by (frankly) unseasonably warm weather - upwards of 84F, about 36 hours before HEAVY ACCUMULATING SNOW! Get the rest of the story in the video and here... (along with planned upcoming events and posts)
https://rvacrossamerica.net/maysnow
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RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
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