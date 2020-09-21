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AMERICA THE BLIGHT : The Method to the Madness (2020)
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163 views • September 21, 2020
Whats really behind the protests and weather warfare? ....Well it ain't climate change, "da-po-lease", nor systemic oppression. (article links below)
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PLEASE SUPPORT INDEPENDENT CONTENT CREATORS!
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ARTICLES: https://profusa.com/
- https://mashable.com/article/under-th...
- https://www.biospace.com/article/rele...
- https://www.defenseone.com/technology...
- http://tapnewswire.com/2020/08/fda-ne...
- https://preventdisease.com/news/09/10...
- https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/05/1...
RECENT POST: https://youtu.be/9kB1D740Ccw
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DIGITAL ID2020: https://youtu.be/0eEkHgNSXJA
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