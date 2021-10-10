Someone who secretly meets Chinese Intelligence in his basement, and flies back and forth to China to discuss policy and the dismantling of the US Constitution can't be all bad, right? He wheres sweaters. Learned to be nice to dogs, female only. And managed to be married to a $20 a pop, Wilbraham Massachusetts dive bar prostitute for about 40 years. 7 or more people who I have told some of his activities have had accidents, heart attacks, die of the Flu in 2011, just after my ratting a Monsanto Chinese spy allegedly involved in at least one B-52 flying out of China in 1968 during the Vietnam War full of drugs, and 2 Asia tweens in dog cages that stopped in Japan, and then onto Chicoppee Massachusetts Westover Air Force Base. How many in flight refueling did taxpayers pay for? Was my father involved in overseeing data being sent to Chinese databases so that anyone can be identified as being a threat to China, World Bank, Corporations that want to be the Global Government, eliminate cash, own everything, rent some of it back out to us, and eventually reduce the population by 95%. More: