BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DC, False Flags, Fake Jihadis, “Data Collection”, Scofield, “Illuminati Sacrifice”, THE ZECK, Incompetent Cop-ette
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-12-03 #239

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #239: 03 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* “Little Rome on the Potomac”
* How much of the DC jihadi-Guard shooting is truth and how much falsehood?
* What can the “Charlie Kirk assassination” tell us?
* The Big Picture in DC is far more important.
* Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the deadly Ottawa parkinglot cowboy rifle shooter jihadi.
* Yet ANOTHER, MASSIVE “data center” is being built.
* Was Fulton J. Dracula clipped out of context on “NAPOLEON DIDN’T EXIST”.
* Guess who ALSO doesn’t like Scofield; here’s what they’re not telling you.
* Was Cyrus Scofield artificially inflated? By whom?
* The Jesuit HERESIES taught in 99% of “Protestant” churches.
* Rasheed Shaheed with another AMAZING one-handed catch!!!
* Johnny creates an “Illuminati Sacrifice” list to complement the Dead Son Club.
* What the “Deal with the Devil” REALLY is.
* These rock stars all enjoyed putting on a dress! ROCKER SHOCKER...not.
* Hey Johnny, YOU suck, but you might like THE ZECK.
* They KNOW sports is Roman bread and circuses.
* The “Mannerheim Cross” of Finland.
* ANOTHER man is dead, killed by a fat Hispanic female “sheriff” and her fat Hispanic male partner.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy