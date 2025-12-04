DC, False Flags, Fake Jihadis, “Data Collection”, Scofield, “Illuminati Sacrifice”, THE ZECK, Incompetent Cop-ette

SR 2025-12-03 #239

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #239: 03 December 2025

Topic list:

* “Little Rome on the Potomac”

* How much of the DC jihadi-Guard shooting is truth and how much falsehood?

* What can the “Charlie Kirk assassination” tell us?

* The Big Picture in DC is far more important.

* Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the deadly Ottawa parkinglot cowboy rifle shooter jihadi.

* Yet ANOTHER, MASSIVE “data center” is being built.

* Was Fulton J. Dracula clipped out of context on “NAPOLEON DIDN’T EXIST”.

* Guess who ALSO doesn’t like Scofield; here’s what they’re not telling you.

* Was Cyrus Scofield artificially inflated? By whom?

* The Jesuit HERESIES taught in 99% of “Protestant” churches.

* Rasheed Shaheed with another AMAZING one-handed catch!!!

* Johnny creates an “Illuminati Sacrifice” list to complement the Dead Son Club.

* What the “Deal with the Devil” REALLY is.

* These rock stars all enjoyed putting on a dress! ROCKER SHOCKER...not.

* Hey Johnny, YOU suck, but you might like THE ZECK.

* They KNOW sports is Roman bread and circuses.

* The “Mannerheim Cross” of Finland.

* ANOTHER man is dead, killed by a fat Hispanic female “sheriff” and her fat Hispanic male partner.

