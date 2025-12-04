DC, False Flags, Fake Jihadis, “Data Collection”, Scofield, “Illuminati Sacrifice”, THE ZECK, Incompetent Cop-ette

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-12-03 #239
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #239: 03 December 2025
Topic list:
* “Little Rome on the Potomac”
* How much of the DC jihadi-Guard shooting is truth and how much falsehood?
* What can the “Charlie Kirk assassination” tell us?
* The Big Picture in DC is far more important.
* Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the deadly Ottawa parkinglot cowboy rifle shooter jihadi.
* Yet ANOTHER, MASSIVE “data center” is being built.
* Was Fulton J. Dracula clipped out of context on “NAPOLEON DIDN’T EXIST”.
* Guess who ALSO doesn’t like Scofield; here’s what they’re not telling you.
* Was Cyrus Scofield artificially inflated? By whom?
* The Jesuit HERESIES taught in 99% of “Protestant” churches.
* Rasheed Shaheed with another AMAZING one-handed catch!!!
* Johnny creates an “Illuminati Sacrifice” list to complement the Dead Son Club.
* What the “Deal with the Devil” REALLY is.
* These rock stars all enjoyed putting on a dress! ROCKER SHOCKER...not.
* Hey Johnny, YOU suck, but you might like THE ZECK.
* They KNOW sports is Roman bread and circuses.
* The “Mannerheim Cross” of Finland.
* ANOTHER man is dead, killed by a fat Hispanic female “sheriff” and her fat Hispanic male partner.
