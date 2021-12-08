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Vaccinated Deaths Labeled Unvaccinated Norman Fenton Interviewed by Majid Nawaz LBC Radio Dec 4th
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60 views • December 08, 2021
Vaccinated Deaths Labeled Unvaccinated Norman Fenton Interviewed by Majid Nawaz LBC Radio Dec 4th
Norman Fenton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxkb2yhdLiA&;t
Norman Fenton interviewed by Majid Nawaz, LBC Radio, 4 Dec 2021
In this interview Norman Fenton explains the results of a new report that analyses the latest ONS data on mortality of vaccinated v unvaccinated
Norman Fenton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxkb2yhdLiA&;t
Norman Fenton interviewed by Majid Nawaz, LBC Radio, 4 Dec 2021
In this interview Norman Fenton explains the results of a new report that analyses the latest ONS data on mortality of vaccinated v unvaccinated
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