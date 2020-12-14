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THE PHENOMENON [2020] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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65 views • December 14, 2020
Director James Fox’s explosive documentary is being hailed as the most credible and revealing film ever made about the long-standing global cover-up and mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking never-before-seen testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, and riveting footage, the timely film includes bombshell reveals about UAP incursions at nuclear weapon facilities and the monumental events behind the NY Times’ recent disclosure of UFO videos and The Pentagon’s classified UFO Program. Providing eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe, Senator Harry Reid says “The Phenomenon makes the incredible credible.”
Former Senior CIA Officer Jim Semivan, calls it “The most important documentary of the year and the most accurate examination of the world's greatest mystery.” Dr. Jacques Vallee says “70 years of secrecy has led to this. The most credible documentary ever made about UFOs.” Lue Elizondo, Former Director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), says "The Phenomenon sets a new benchmark for disclosure and is the most accurate and informative documentary ever made about UAPs.”
Narrated by Peter Coyote, the film includes Senator Harry Reid, President Clinton, President Ford, John Podesta, White House Chief of Staff for Clinton and advisor to Obama, Governor Bill Richardson, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, NASA Astronauts, Governor Fife Symington, George Knapp, Dr. Garry Nolan, Dr. Jacques Vallee, who was portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
THE PHENOMENON [2020] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/the-phenomenon/6uAyIyM5/DjYfvv87
https://yifymovies.tv/movies/the-phenomenon-2020/
https://ytsmovies.to/the-phenomenon-2020/
[torrents] https://piratebay.live/search/THE%20PHENOMENON%202020/1/99/0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Former Senior CIA Officer Jim Semivan, calls it “The most important documentary of the year and the most accurate examination of the world's greatest mystery.” Dr. Jacques Vallee says “70 years of secrecy has led to this. The most credible documentary ever made about UFOs.” Lue Elizondo, Former Director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), says "The Phenomenon sets a new benchmark for disclosure and is the most accurate and informative documentary ever made about UAPs.”
Narrated by Peter Coyote, the film includes Senator Harry Reid, President Clinton, President Ford, John Podesta, White House Chief of Staff for Clinton and advisor to Obama, Governor Bill Richardson, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, NASA Astronauts, Governor Fife Symington, George Knapp, Dr. Garry Nolan, Dr. Jacques Vallee, who was portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
THE PHENOMENON [2020] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/the-phenomenon/6uAyIyM5/DjYfvv87
https://yifymovies.tv/movies/the-phenomenon-2020/
https://ytsmovies.to/the-phenomenon-2020/
[torrents] https://piratebay.live/search/THE%20PHENOMENON%202020/1/99/0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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