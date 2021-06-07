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Sanity 4 Sweden: Rockefeller Foundation: Obedience Training: Good Day to Offend Some People / Great Politician Thierry Baudet of the Netherlands (MIRRORED)
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482 views • June 07, 2021
Sanity 4 Sweden: Rockefeller Foundation: Obedience Training: Good Day to Offend Some People / Great Politician Thierry Baudet of the Netherlands (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/DWGDjAqsR_Y
2010 report from the Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.scribd.com/doc/32476682/null#from_embed
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/#/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/DWGDjAqsR_Y
2010 report from the Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.scribd.com/doc/32476682/null#from_embed
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/#/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
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