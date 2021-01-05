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Pot Stocks & Investment Updates
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27 views • January 05, 2021
Five cannabis capital raise transactions totaled $33.8 million, vs. three transactions totaling $74.2 million during the same week in 2019.
The average tranche size was $6.8 million this week, vs. $24.7 million in the prior-year period.
The number of completed M&A transactions year-to-date is down 71% vs. the comparable period of 2019 but, as Viridian pointed out, the dollar volume of M&A is down only about 47% with large deals
of over $250 million being the driver. We are now beginning to see the acceleration of deal activity that they've have been forecasting.
Show Notes:
Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Closes New $94.7M Fund
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18894028/snoop-doggs-casa-verde-capital-closes-new-94-7m-fund
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18971963/cannabis-stock-gainers-and-losers-from-december-30-2020
Wholesale Cannabis Price Index
https://marijuanaretailreport.com/wholesale-cannabis-price-index-for-the-week-ending-on-december-4th-2020/
Viridian Capital Advisors' cannabis Deal Tracker
https://www.viridianca.com/deal-tracker/cannabis-deal-tracker-week-52-2020
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 619 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The average tranche size was $6.8 million this week, vs. $24.7 million in the prior-year period.
The number of completed M&A transactions year-to-date is down 71% vs. the comparable period of 2019 but, as Viridian pointed out, the dollar volume of M&A is down only about 47% with large deals
of over $250 million being the driver. We are now beginning to see the acceleration of deal activity that they've have been forecasting.
Show Notes:
Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Closes New $94.7M Fund
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18894028/snoop-doggs-casa-verde-capital-closes-new-94-7m-fund
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18971963/cannabis-stock-gainers-and-losers-from-december-30-2020
Wholesale Cannabis Price Index
https://marijuanaretailreport.com/wholesale-cannabis-price-index-for-the-week-ending-on-december-4th-2020/
Viridian Capital Advisors' cannabis Deal Tracker
https://www.viridianca.com/deal-tracker/cannabis-deal-tracker-week-52-2020
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 619 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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