God Of The Old Testament Part 4: Kings Of War
Published 20 hours ago

This is the fourth part of a series on the God of the Old Testament. In this video, we explore if God really did command the Hebrew armies to 'slaughter every man, woman and child'. We also look at one of the most puzzling contradictions in the Old Testament. God has the right to do and be whatever he wants... after all, he is God. But what if much of what has been record to have been done 'in his name' is nothing more than a gross distortion?

fathergodmosesold testament10 commandmentscontradictions

