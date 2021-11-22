X22 Report Ep. 2633b - Crimes Against Children = Common Denominator, Fantasy Land, Godfather III

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Crimes Against Children = Common Denominator, Fantasy Land, Godfather III
The [DS] is panicking, they are preparing for [GM] court case and trying to get ahead of the story. Crimes against children is the common denominator, this will connect the dots and shine a light on the cult. The [DS] is winning each and every battle and they will fight until the very end. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, the people around the world are pushing back and winning. In the end the perfect storm will be upon them and they will not be able to hide in the shadows, the people will demand justice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.