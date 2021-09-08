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Petition Supporting the Arrest & Detention of All Unvaccinated Adults Until They Agree to Take the Covid-19 Vaccine
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1132 views • September 08, 2021
In A Shocking Experiment, Random Beachgoers in San Diego, California Are Asked If They’ll Sign a Petition Supporting the Arrest and Detention of All Unvaccinated Adults Until They Agree to Take the Covid-19 Vaccine. There you have it, leave California. Many people are starting to see that this artificial conflict between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated is wrong.
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