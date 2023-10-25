Create New Account
Organs For Sale? Fact Or Fiction? With Warren Thornton
The Frontline
Visit: https://thefrontline.army
Warren’s TikTok: @warrenthornton62

Someone has to ask the tough questions, and Warren doesn’t mind at all. He’s been given evidence of something pretty worrying and is simply following up with a few formal questions for the authorities. Like what the hell is going on over there in Ukraine? Let’s see if they respond, or if we draw a blank on this one and have to assume the worst.

newsbreaking newswarukrainesurgeryorganstrending newswarren thorntondoner

