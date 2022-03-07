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Biden Ousts Military Personnel from Base to Make Space for Illegals: Air Force Vet
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30 views • March 07, 2022
The Biden administration cleared out U.S. military personnel from their barracks near the U.S.-Mexico border to make space for illegal immigrants flooding into the United States, in addition to wasting taxpayer money pursuing "transgender bathrooms" on the base, U.S. Air Force veteran and U.S. congressional candidate from Virginia Terry Namkung told The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the We Stand America conference. Namkung also noted that illegal immigration affects the entire nation and especially national security, and that the government is lawlessly legislating contrary to what the Bible permits. If elected to Congress, Namkung vowed to serve America again and seek to restore sanity.
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