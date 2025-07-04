Pouring the Dome Floor: Earthbags & PVC Prep in the Desert!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we dive into prepping and pouring the concrete floor for our off-grid dome’s laundry-bathroom area! Using flexible PVC baseboards and a laser level, we ensure a level surface within the earthbag foundation. We mix a 5:1 concrete blend, screen gravel for the base, and tackle the challenges of a hot Arizona day. From setting expansion joints to compacting the base and planning for future walls, join us as we experiment and build our sustainable desert home, one pour at a time!