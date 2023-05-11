Deceived By the Flesh-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 10 2023

Continuation on the Hebrew Roots Movement Which Seeks to Attack From Inside the Christian Church That is Left Vulnerable Due to Ignorance. The Apostle Paul Understood the Essence of Sin and That "in the Flesh Dwelleth No Good Thing"; and, When You Live in the Flesh You Live in Deception. Reading of Testimonies from People Who Have Gotten Out of the Hebrew Roots Movement. Early Church's Response to HRM in Acts 15:7-11.

