THE CENTRALIZATION OF CURRENCY IN THE DIGITAL AGE from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-centralization-of-currency-in-the-digital-age/
As the world races into the digital age, control of the money supply is
the focal point. While American citizens are in a fight to stop CBDC,
other countries like El Salvador have successfully implemented Bitcoin
as a national currency. It’s a battle pitting P2P against centralized
banks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.