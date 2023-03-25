Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CENTRALIZATION OF CURRENCY IN THE DIGITAL AGE from TheHighwire.com
45 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 18 hours ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-centralization-of-currency-in-the-digital-age/

As the world races into the digital age, control of the money supply is the focal point. While American citizens are in a fight to stop CBDC, other countries like El Salvador have successfully implemented Bitcoin as a national currency. It’s a battle pitting P2P against centralized banks.

Keywords
desantisnoemcbdccentralizedbanksnationalcurrency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket