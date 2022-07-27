And We Know 7.24.2022 The [DS] CULT want our Children. P@triotsTrump Real Leaders stand in their way. PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.
Hope you are having a wonderful weekend. Although we are going through so much on this travel thing we are trying... we know we have each other, you have been supportive in prayers and we know you are dealing with so much more as we see the world fall apart around us. We will discuss the latest hypocrisy of the disease scam, climate change scam, Ukraine scam and more...we have Lara Logan and a clip from Paul Harvey...
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