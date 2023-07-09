https://gettr.com/post/p2leqhj1aa0

7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show】Nicole: Communist China's Fujian province was where Xi Jinping's rise to power started. So, if CATL, a company from Fujian, opens a factory in Michigan and receives subsidies from that state, doesn't it imply that American taxpayers' money is being used to fund Xi Jinping's thoughts? Follow the money! We must stop the Trojan horse that the CCP has set up in the US by exposing the American sellouts!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：中共国的福建省是习近平走向权力巅峰的开端，那么来自福建的宁德时代在美国密歇根州开厂并得到该州的补贴岂不是意味着是用美国纳税人的钱来资助传播习思想？跟随钱的走向，我们必须通过揭露卖美贼来阻止中共在美国布置的特洛伊木马！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





