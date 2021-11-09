The Sexual Predator In The White House

Resident Joe Biden is a foul stench of a human being. Not only has the puppet in chief of the free world reportedly defacated on himself on numerous occasions. His raucous flatulence has become an epic global embarrassment.Lead by the Hillary Clinton now exposed Russia hoax that burned taxpayer dollars during rare years of economic growth. A treasonous dossier attempting to pull Trump down to Bidens freakishly degenerate level. The results of which have saturated Congress,the Mockingbird media, and the gullible public with mass Stockholm syndrome.No one batted an eye when Eight women alleged that Biden either touched them inappropriately or violated their personal space in ways that made them uncomfortable. While Tara Reade’s recount of Biden’s sexual assault would have blindsided any political legacy.But we now live in an era of total mind control where Biden can get away with anything. Even the allegations of molesting his own daughter. A year ago, a diary of Ashley Biden surfaced and was confirmed as authentic by the New York Times and the FBI, in it Ashley describes drug abuse and affairs as well as “inappropriate” showers with her father Joe. She also asks herself the question “Have I been abused?” and replies with “I think so.”Apparently a dark family secret. As was evident in text messages from Hunter Biden over alleged child abuse.The FBI and the US Department of Justice for the Southern District of New York City will now cover it all up. Exponentially insuring the decline of the United States as intended by the overlords of the ongoing Silent war being waged as I speak under the great Reset genocide scam.Bowne Report