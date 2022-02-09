Revelation 17:7 I will tell thee the mystery of the woman, and of the beast that carrieth her

Prophet Daniel was intrigued by the fourth Beast, he asked an Angel that stood by about it:



Daniel 7:

20 And of the ten horns that were IN HIS HEAD , and of the other which came up, and before whom three fell; even of that horn that had eyes, and a mouth that spake very great things, whose look was more stout than his fellows.



It is crucial to note that the fourth Beast that Daniel saw, only had one single Head and upon that one head there were 10 horns.



In Apostle John's Vision of the Beast rising out of the Sea, the Beast had "seven" Heads, so it is not the Roman Empire.



Revelation 13:

1 ... saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having SEVEN HEADS and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns ...



In Revelation 12, John had a vision of the Dragon (the Devil) who also had "Seven Heads", and the red Dragon tried to "devour" Christ as soon as he was born.



Revelation 12:

3 ... and behold a great red dragon, having SEVEN HEADS and ten horns, and SEVEN CROWNS upon his heads.



Revelation 12:

4 ... and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.



Another fact which is important: John has directly linked the Dragon to King Herod. It is reported in Matthew 2:16 that it was Herod who ordered the Massacre of Children in the area of Bethlehem, in an attempt to kill the infant Jesus.



In Revelation 17, John then saw a Scarlet Beast which had "Seven Heads" and also Ten Horns. The Angel told John the Seven Heads of the Beast are Seven Kings.



Revelation 17:

3 ... and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.



Revelation 17:

10 And there are SEVEN KINGS: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come...



John had previously established the link existing between Herod and the Dragon. The Herodian Dynasty had seven Rulers prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD:



a) King Herod the Great was the Son of Antipater from Idumea (Edom), his mother Cyprus was the daughter of an Arab Sheik (37–4 BC).



b) After the Death of Herod the Great, his Kingdom was divided between three of his sons: Herod Antipas, Herod Archelaus and Philip. It was Herod Antipas who decapitated John the Baptist. Later on, Pilate sent Jesus to Herod Antipas who mocked him and sent him back to Pilate so he could be crucified.



c) "Herod Agrippa l" was the grandson of Herod the Great (37 - 44 AD) he was the one who killed James the Brother of Apostle John.



(The above five rulers were already fallen when Apostle John had the vision of the Woman sitting upon the Beast)



d) Herod of Chalsis (a territory north of Judaea) was also a Grandson of Herod the Great, he only ruled from (48-49 AD).



e) Marcus Agrippa ll son of "Herod Agrippa l" became Tetrarch of Chalcis 48–53 AD, and also King of Batanaea 53–100 AD a kingdom North-East of the Jordan River.



These were the Seven Heads of the Scarlet Beast (The Herodian Dynasty) that carried the Woman, the mother of Harlots, Jerusalem.



The Apostle John saw the Beast rising out of the Sea, because the father of the first ruler of that Dynasty came from Idumea (Edom). "The Sea" in the Bible is the Symbolism for "the Gentiles". "The Earth" is the Symbolism for the Land of Israel.



The Beast that John saw was like a Leopard because the Herodian Rulers promoted the Hellenization of Judaism.



John saw ten crowns over the ten Horns of the Breast rising out of the sea, because the Herodian Dynasty was under the authority of Rome. Revelation 17:16 "these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire."



Prophet Daniel saw a little horn among the ten Horns of the fourth Beast, it was the Herodian Dynasty. Daniel 7:24 clearly discloses that the little horn did not pluck up by the roots three of the first horns: "he shall be diverse from the first, and he shall subdue three kings." The Herodian Dynasty killed, John the Baptist, Jesus and James.



Prophet Daniel saw the small Horn had Eyes. In Revelation the Eyes represents Spirits and the Mouth is the Symbolism for Prophet. Daniel saw the small horn had a Mouth. Apostle John wrote that a Mouth was given unto the Beast and he spoke Blasphemies against God. Herod the Great built the Second Temple of Jerusalem and had nominated six High Priests, his son Herod Archelaus nominated Two. Agrippa l with Herod of Chalsis and Agrippa ll had also exercised the right to nominate High Priests. The 10 horns upon the 7 heads of the Scarlet Beast were the High Priests who first caused Christ to be crucified and persecuted the Church until 70 AD.



The religious System of that time is called in Revelation, "the false Prophet". The people of Jerusalem had the blood of the Prophets of the old Testament on "their Hands" together with the blood of Christ and of his first Martyrs. On their foreheads was the name Babylon the Mother of Harlots (Revelation 13: 16 - 17).