PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Eat More DHA &/or Drink Low Deuterium Water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short video going over:
1. some affordable sources to get the most important nutrient (according to retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse), DHA, from wholesale buying club, Restaurant Depot, that's sold on
https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
This is my shortened $10 off Instacart referral link when you create a new account
2. 3 bottled water brands that have lower-than-average deteurium content (below 150 parts per million): VOSS, Icelandic Glacial Water, & San Pellegrino
which are sold by some of the sellers also at
https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
Learn all about nature's #1 natural toxin & a heavy isotope of hydrogen @
https://linktr.ee/deuteriumForDummies
To test your level of deteurium & also order 5 or 10 ppm of deteurium-depleted water, visit
Enter "referred by Danny Tseng" under both "Company" & "Special Shipping Instructions" for a possible discount or free S&H
For better brain & mental health by having an optimal Omega-3 Index level (between 8 & 12%, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101
https://tinyurl.com/EssentialFattyAcidsForDummies
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & menta health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 doc, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
Changethe trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/
https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
If you'd love to be able to afford any of the items mentioned but just can't afford them right now, learn how to possibly get $ back on many of your personal & business monthly, recurring bill$, insurance premiums, & maybe even medical debt by visiting my Viv Network affiliate link at:
15:47End Screen