'His Favourite Pastime', 1914 Chaplin Comedy Short
12 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Public domain silent comedy film starring, Charles Chaplin, Roscoe 'Fatty' Arbuckle and Peggy Pearce.
Keywords
comedysilentchaplinfavouritepastime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos