Israeli occupation forces conduct demolitions in Nahaleen





The occupation forces demolished the inhabited house of Ahmed Jamil Awad, with a total area of 150 square meters, under the pretext of lack of license.

Clashes erupted at the demolition site, where the occupation forces fired poisonous gas and sound bombs, which led to the injury of a number of citizens with suffocation.

The occupation forces demolished today a house in Nahaleen town, west of Bethlehem city, which houses five people, and demolished agricultural rooms and shops in the same area.

interview: - Ahmed Awad, Ibrahim Awad

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 03/12/2024

