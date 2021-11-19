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Infused Beverage Device with Elad Barak of Voyager Products
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21 views • November 19, 2021
Elad Barrak is an experienced leader in business development and fundraising with a demonstrated history of success, including Voyager's proprietary dispenser and pod technology- prepared to give you the ability to control your experience with just the tap of a finger.
Founded in 2019 and based in Toronto, Voyager's goal is to make cannabis available for use anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s for rest and relaxation, or for coming up with big ideas, their specially formulated Pods will deliver on what they promise – an experience that will fulfill your needs.
Guest:
Elad Barak, Co-Founder, CEO, & CTO at Voyager Products
https://www.linkedin.com/in/eladbarak/
https://www.voyagerproducts.ca/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 819 The Talking Hedge interviews Elad Barrak Voyager's CEO, a proprietary dispenser and pod technology giving you the ability to control your experience with the push of a button for accurate dosing.
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Founded in 2019 and based in Toronto, Voyager's goal is to make cannabis available for use anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s for rest and relaxation, or for coming up with big ideas, their specially formulated Pods will deliver on what they promise – an experience that will fulfill your needs.
Guest:
Elad Barak, Co-Founder, CEO, & CTO at Voyager Products
https://www.linkedin.com/in/eladbarak/
https://www.voyagerproducts.ca/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 819 The Talking Hedge interviews Elad Barrak Voyager's CEO, a proprietary dispenser and pod technology giving you the ability to control your experience with the push of a button for accurate dosing.
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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