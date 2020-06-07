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Dr Myhill Advises On Treating Viral Infection Part 2
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11 views • June 07, 2020
Please note - Dr Myhill suggests anyone using a salt pipe and iodine ensure they do a patch test for twenty-four hours to check they have no allergy to iodine.
Salt pipe: https://amzn.to/3fBT7Bd
Iodine: https://amzn.to/3bUSWhW
Vitamin C: https://amzn.to/2SmfiBd
Dr Myhill is a highly-regarded doctor whose work has garnered international acclaim. Her book, written with Craig Robinson, called ‘The Infection Game’, discusses the basis of living in a way that helps us to win that game.
These are challenging times for all of us, and it’s more important than ever to live in a way that promotes a healthy immune system that can serve to protect us when infectious challenges come along.
Dr Sarah Myhill is one of the world’s leading physicians in the fight against both Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME). She has treated thousands of patients with these conditions, and published several papers and books on the subject, links to which can be found below. Her book, written with Craig Robinson, called ‘The Infection Game’, discusses the basis of living in a way that helps us to win that game.
Critical to overcoming long-term infection is being able to mount a robust immune response, and to maintain the body’s fundamental energy production systems. Building on her earlier work, ‘The Infection Game’ discusses microbes, mitochondria, the key role of diet and rest in healing. It also looks at how a healthy endocrine function is essential to winning the aeons long battle between humanity and all those bugs that regards us as lunch.
A key part of supporting the immune response is what Dr Myhill has dubbed her Groundhog protocols, so-called after the film Groundhog Day, because she found that time and again, she was recommending the same building blocks to all her patients. There are three Groundhogs:
Groundhog Basic – this is a protocol that everyone should be doing all the time - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
Groundhog Acute – this is a protocol we should do when we have an acute infection - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
Groundhog Chronic – this is a protocol we should do as we age, and / or when we pick up chronic infections - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
There is also a subsidiary Groundhog protocol for pregnant women or women who are trying to become pregnant – called Groundhog Chuckling – you will find full details of this protocol and all other interventions in Dr Myhill’s book, The Infection Game - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/My_bo...
==============================
Dr Myhill’s books and papers:
Books:
“The Infection Game – life is an arms race”
https://amzn.to/3bTxV7a
"Diagnosis and Treatment of CFS and ME – it’s mitochondria not hypochondria" https://amzn.to/2W57XH6
“Sustainable Medicine – Whistle-blowing on 21st Century Medical Practice”
https://amzn.to/2W6yCDC
“Prevent and Cure Diabetes – delicious diets, not dangerous drugs”
https://amzn.to/3aQzxxt
“The PK Cookbook – go paleo ketogenic and get the best of both worlds”
https://amzn.to/3d7nYU9
Dr Myhill’s three published papers on CFS/ME:
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM81200...
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM12040...
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM12070...
SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS
https://www.youtube.com/c/lifethebasi...
FIND LIFE THE BASIC MANUAL HERE
http://www.facebook.com/lifethebasicm...
http://instagram.com/lifethebasicmanual
http://twitter.com/BasicManual
Salt pipe: https://amzn.to/3fBT7Bd
Iodine: https://amzn.to/3bUSWhW
Vitamin C: https://amzn.to/2SmfiBd
Dr Myhill is a highly-regarded doctor whose work has garnered international acclaim. Her book, written with Craig Robinson, called ‘The Infection Game’, discusses the basis of living in a way that helps us to win that game.
These are challenging times for all of us, and it’s more important than ever to live in a way that promotes a healthy immune system that can serve to protect us when infectious challenges come along.
Dr Sarah Myhill is one of the world’s leading physicians in the fight against both Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME). She has treated thousands of patients with these conditions, and published several papers and books on the subject, links to which can be found below. Her book, written with Craig Robinson, called ‘The Infection Game’, discusses the basis of living in a way that helps us to win that game.
Critical to overcoming long-term infection is being able to mount a robust immune response, and to maintain the body’s fundamental energy production systems. Building on her earlier work, ‘The Infection Game’ discusses microbes, mitochondria, the key role of diet and rest in healing. It also looks at how a healthy endocrine function is essential to winning the aeons long battle between humanity and all those bugs that regards us as lunch.
A key part of supporting the immune response is what Dr Myhill has dubbed her Groundhog protocols, so-called after the film Groundhog Day, because she found that time and again, she was recommending the same building blocks to all her patients. There are three Groundhogs:
Groundhog Basic – this is a protocol that everyone should be doing all the time - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
Groundhog Acute – this is a protocol we should do when we have an acute infection - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
Groundhog Chronic – this is a protocol we should do as we age, and / or when we pick up chronic infections - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/Groun...
There is also a subsidiary Groundhog protocol for pregnant women or women who are trying to become pregnant – called Groundhog Chuckling – you will find full details of this protocol and all other interventions in Dr Myhill’s book, The Infection Game - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/My_bo...
==============================
Dr Myhill’s books and papers:
Books:
“The Infection Game – life is an arms race”
https://amzn.to/3bTxV7a
"Diagnosis and Treatment of CFS and ME – it’s mitochondria not hypochondria" https://amzn.to/2W57XH6
“Sustainable Medicine – Whistle-blowing on 21st Century Medical Practice”
https://amzn.to/2W6yCDC
“Prevent and Cure Diabetes – delicious diets, not dangerous drugs”
https://amzn.to/3aQzxxt
“The PK Cookbook – go paleo ketogenic and get the best of both worlds”
https://amzn.to/3d7nYU9
Dr Myhill’s three published papers on CFS/ME:
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM81200...
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM12040...
http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM12070...
SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS
https://www.youtube.com/c/lifethebasi...
FIND LIFE THE BASIC MANUAL HERE
http://www.facebook.com/lifethebasicm...
http://instagram.com/lifethebasicmanual
http://twitter.com/BasicManual
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