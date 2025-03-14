PARENTS LOSE IT AT CRISTO REY HS 🏫🤬 AFTER HIDDEN CAMERA WAS ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN GIRLS LOCKER ROOM

Collin Rugg - NEW: Parents lose it at Cristo Rey High School in Milwaukee after a hidden camera was allegedly found in the girl's locker room.





Former security coordinator Fernando Bustos was criminally charged after allegedly being caught with over 400 videos of girls changing.





Parents are lashing out at school administrators, demanding answers for why it took weeks after police were called for them to find out what was going on.





Police were initially called on February 19, but parents say they didn't find out till weeks later.





Bustos pleaded not guilty today to allegations that he produced hundreds of videos with a hidden camera at the Jesuit High School.





Bustos is a former police officer. He resigned in 2020.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1900251056401244514





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ndgur [thanks to https://canadafreepress.com/article/parents-lose-it-at-cristo-rey-high-school-in-milwaukee-after-a-hidden-camera-was-allegedly-found-in-the-girls-locker-room and https://www.newsbreak.com/hollywood-unlocked-1715859/3854749791708-parents-outraged-after-hidden-camera-allegedly-discovered-in-girls-locker-room-at-high-school-in-milwaukee 🖲]