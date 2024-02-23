Solar Eclipse in Prophecy? 02/23/2024

Today Pastor Stan talks form the heart. Is there a time coming where the Sun, Moon and Stars will be a confirmation that Judgment is coming to America? When exactly will that be? Today, we’ll be looking at a solar eclipse coming soon, and whether it has any prophetic connection for America.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.