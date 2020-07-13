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Summer Love'n | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 23 [Week of July 5th]
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15 views • July 13, 2020
New Yorkers catch bullets of peace, Karens ask their Kens to pay the cops, Seattle is in shambles, and a look at Kanye Western civilization?
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Also…
*** LOOK AT THIS FUCKING BULLSHIT: https://christopherrufo.com/city-of-seattle-interrupting-internalized-racial-superiority-and-whiteness-training/ ***
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Check out DJ Crotch-Sweat: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rae9EbumYHab/
And Jess Sosnoski: https://xephula.com/StarBlazer?ref=qs
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-york-city-suffers-highest-number-june-shootings-over-20-years?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://archive.ph/lhPlf
https://archive.ph/LQinL
https://archive.ph/f6sbO
https://christopherrufo.com/city-of-seattle-interrupting-internalized-racial-superiority-and-whiteness-training/
Music Used:
Summer Nights – Grease
Spook – Walk-To-The-Store
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Like, share, subscribe!
Also…
*** LOOK AT THIS FUCKING BULLSHIT: https://christopherrufo.com/city-of-seattle-interrupting-internalized-racial-superiority-and-whiteness-training/ ***
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Check out DJ Crotch-Sweat: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rae9EbumYHab/
And Jess Sosnoski: https://xephula.com/StarBlazer?ref=qs
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-york-city-suffers-highest-number-june-shootings-over-20-years?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://archive.ph/lhPlf
https://archive.ph/LQinL
https://archive.ph/f6sbO
https://christopherrufo.com/city-of-seattle-interrupting-internalized-racial-superiority-and-whiteness-training/
Music Used:
Summer Nights – Grease
Spook – Walk-To-The-Store
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
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