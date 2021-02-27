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Video Shocks The World! Alex Jones Predicted COVID Lockdown in 2010
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71 views • February 27, 2021
Flashback to July 16, 2010. Alex Jones warns his audience about Lock Step: The coming global pandemic, mandatory vaccines and biometric ID cards.
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