The Secret Beach!

There is no such thing as a "Secret Beach!" All such places are known to SOMEONE! But some beaches as just plain deserted because they involve serious EFFORT to get there. If you have to haul surboards, coolers, umbrellas, food and water down a steep cliff, not too many people are interested in the extra work! Plus, you have to haul it out again, plus garbage! So, needless to say, this was fun event. Come along for some beautiful scenery and some nice waves for the surfers to run!

