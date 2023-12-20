Cosmic Mother and the Blue Ray That’s Working Through Blue Ray Starseeds & Indigos

Journey with me to discover more about the Blue Ray and what this radiant frequency holds within it ... it’s the very essence of the Cosmic Mother, pouring through the Blue Ray Starseeds and Indigos.





In this video, let me take you further along the path as we discover the mystery and wisdom that shimmers within the Blue Ray's ethereal hue, sources from which it streams, and the grand purpose for which it is needed now more than ever.





This mystical frequency holds within it the power to transform all that we perceive in this realm, an alchemy of change that transcends time and space.





---

🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!





✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/